BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) closed Thursday at $37.37 per share, down from $37.70 a day earlier. While BorgWarner Inc. has underperformed by -0.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BWA fell by -12.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.09 to $32.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.95% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank Upgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) to Buy. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on April 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for BWA. Jefferies also Downgraded BWA shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $47 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 20, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on March 26, 2021, and assigned a price target of $64. Wolfe Research November 12, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for BWA, as published in its report on November 12, 2020. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $27 for BWA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

The current dividend for BWA investors is set at $0.68 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of BorgWarner Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BWA is recording an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.52%, with a loss of -3.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.24, showing growth from the present price of $37.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BWA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BorgWarner Inc. Shares?

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Auto Parts market. When comparing BorgWarner Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.93, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -12.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BWA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BWA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BWA has increased by 1.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,496,319 shares of the stock, with a value of $980.59 million, following the purchase of 328,704 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BWA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.24%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -581,582 additional shares for a total stake of worth $504.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,129,666.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP added a 1,579,192 position in BWA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.37 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.69%, now holding 9.76 million shares worth $375.55 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. decreased its BWA holdings by -3.53% and now holds 9.75 million BWA shares valued at $375.07 million with the lessened -0.36 million shares during the period. BWA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.70% at present.