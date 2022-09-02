UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) closed Thursday at $39.08 per share, down from $39.50 a day earlier. While UGI Corporation has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGI fell by -16.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.37 to $33.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.63% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for UGI. BofA Securities also Upgraded UGI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 23, 2021. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on December 23, 2020, and assigned a price target of $35. Barclays July 16, 2020d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for UGI, as published in its report on July 16, 2020. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of UGI Corporation (UGI)

The current dividend for UGI investors is set at $1.44 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UGI Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UGI is recording an average volume of 1.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 1.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a loss of -3.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.25, showing growth from the present price of $39.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UGI Corporation Shares?

UGI Corporation (UGI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Utilities – Regulated Gas market. When comparing UGI Corporation shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.27, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -104.70%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UGI has increased by 0.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,321,674 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.05 billion, following the purchase of 124,598 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in UGI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 708,556 additional shares for a total stake of worth $981.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 22,738,088.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 3,950,881 position in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management sold an additional 29467.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.34%, now holding 8.55 million shares worth $369.18 million. At the end of the first quarter, DWS Investment GmbH decreased its UGI holdings by -1.00% and now holds 7.25 million UGI shares valued at $313.05 million with the lessened 73184.0 shares during the period. UGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.30% at present.