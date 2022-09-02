As of Thursday, Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s (NYSE:IR) stock closed at $48.38, up from $47.37 the previous day. While Ingersoll Rand Inc. has overperformed by 2.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IR fell by -8.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $62.64 to $39.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.58% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) to Hold. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for IR. Wells Fargo also Upgraded IR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $68 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 19, 2021. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on October 08, 2021, and assigned a price target of $54. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for IR, as published in its report on September 10, 2021. Citigroup’s report from September 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for IR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR)

Investors in Ingersoll Rand Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.08 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IR is recording 2.98M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.04%, with a loss of -4.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.92, showing growth from the present price of $48.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ingersoll Rand Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) based in the USA. When comparing Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 3.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 62,229,555 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.1 billion, following the purchase of 62,229,555 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in IR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.39%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 590,047 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.14 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,057,563.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. subtracted a -53,550,831 position in IR. Artisan Partners LP sold an additional -1.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.25%, now holding 20.99 million shares worth $1.05 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IR holdings by 2.41% and now holds 18.13 million IR shares valued at $902.97 million with the added 0.43 million shares during the period.