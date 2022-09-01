Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) closed Wednesday at $98.55 per share, down from $99.30 a day earlier. While Skyworks Solutions Inc. has underperformed by -0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWKS fell by -46.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $186.87 to $88.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.54% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) to Underperform. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SWKS. UBS also reiterated SWKS shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $145 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2022. The Benchmark Company Reiterated the rating as Buy on February 04, 2022, but set its price target from $225 to $190. Susquehanna resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for SWKS, as published in its report on February 04, 2022. Raymond James’s report from February 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $170 for SWKS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

The current dividend for SWKS investors is set at $2.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 24.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SWKS is recording an average volume of 1.90M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a loss of -5.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $141.33, showing growth from the present price of $98.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWKS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Skyworks Solutions Inc. Shares?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -18.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWKS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWKS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SWKS has decreased by -0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,235,031 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.88 billion, following the sale of -133,458 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SWKS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -723,676 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.07 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,840,816.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -107,396 position in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC sold an additional -0.54 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -10.41%, now holding 4.64 million shares worth $504.98 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its SWKS holdings by 3.34% and now holds 3.38 million SWKS shares valued at $368.14 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. SWKS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.30% at present.