Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) closed Wednesday at $63.25 per share, down from $63.91 a day earlier. While Trimble Inc. has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRMB fell by -32.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.17 to $55.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.71% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TRMB. Piper Sandler also rated TRMB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $101 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley September 23, 2021d the rating to Underweight on September 23, 2021, and set its price target from $80 to $74. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for TRMB, as published in its report on February 11, 2021. Bernstein’s report from September 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $61 for TRMB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Trimble Inc. (TRMB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Trimble Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 13.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TRMB is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a loss of -7.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.14, showing growth from the present price of $63.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRMB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Trimble Inc. Shares?

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Scientific & Technical Instruments market. When comparing Trimble Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.90, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 22.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TRMB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TRMB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TRMB has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,786,436 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.86 billion, following the purchase of 192,755 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in TRMB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,014 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.11 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,943,711.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 64,666 position in TRMB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.23 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.23%, now holding 9.92 million shares worth $688.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, Impax Asset Management Ltd. decreased its TRMB holdings by -2.05% and now holds 9.26 million TRMB shares valued at $642.66 million with the lessened -0.19 million shares during the period. TRMB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.30% at present.