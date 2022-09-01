The share price of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) fell to $31.90 per share on Wednesday from $32.36. While Mercury General Corporation has underperformed by -1.42%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCY fell by -46.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.67 to $31.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.87% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 03, 2020, Raymond James Downgraded Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) to Underperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on October 29, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MCY. Compass Point also reiterated MCY shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $51 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2016. Compass Point Reiterated the rating as Neutral on May 03, 2016, but set its price target from $50 to $55. Raymond James February 19, 2016d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MCY, as published in its report on February 19, 2016. Compass Point’s report from November 04, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $50 for MCY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MCY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.27 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -22.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Mercury General Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MCY is recording an average volume of 481.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.92%, with a loss of -7.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.00, showing growth from the present price of $31.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mercury General Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MCY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MCY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in MCY has increased by 34.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,895,301 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.4 million, following the purchase of 745,607 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in MCY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.02%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 104,985 additional shares for a total stake of worth $114.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,719,595.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 30,485 position in MCY. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.74%, now holding 1.44 million shares worth $60.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MCY holdings by 10.89% and now holds 1.41 million MCY shares valued at $59.27 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. MCY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.90% at present.