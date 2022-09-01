Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) closed Wednesday at $12.39 per share, up from $11.43 a day earlier. While Enfusion Inc. has overperformed by 8.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On November 15, 2021, William Blair started tracking Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) recommending Outperform. A report published by Stifel on November 15, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ENFN. Piper Sandler also rated ENFN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 15, 2021. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on November 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $24. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ENFN, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for ENFN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Enfusion Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ENFN is recording an average volume of 303.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.34%, with a gain of 6.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.40, showing growth from the present price of $12.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENFN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Enfusion Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENFN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENFN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $57.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,975,183.

At the end of the first quarter, Ararat Capital Management LP increased its ENFN holdings by 15.83% and now holds 2.21 million ENFN shares valued at $25.44 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period.