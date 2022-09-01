As of Wednesday, Rapid7 Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RPD) stock closed at $57.50, down from $58.46 the previous day. While Rapid7 Inc. has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPD fell by -52.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $145.00 to $57.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.28% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 12, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for RPD. Citigroup also rated RPD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $105 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2022. FBN Securities Initiated an Outperform rating on September 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $140. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RPD, as published in its report on August 02, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from March 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $100 for RPD shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rapid7 Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 129.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RPD is recording 615.83K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a loss of -8.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.25, showing growth from the present price of $57.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid7 Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RPD has increased by 1.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,232,850 shares of the stock, with a value of $334.75 million, following the purchase of 100,159 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RPD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.21%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 46,168 additional shares for a total stake of worth $247.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,863,411.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -79,006 position in RPD. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.99%, now holding 2.45 million shares worth $157.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its RPD holdings by -21.67% and now holds 2.43 million RPD shares valued at $155.33 million with the lessened -0.67 million shares during the period.