A share of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) closed at $30.49 per share on Wednesday, down from $30.58 day before. While The New York Times Company has underperformed by -0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NYT fell by -39.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.19 to $27.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.96% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On December 06, 2021, Wolfe Research Downgraded The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) to Peer Perform. Evercore ISI also Upgraded NYT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 09, 2020. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on October 14, 2020, and assigned a price target of $55. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for NYT, as published in its report on August 27, 2020. Evercore ISI’s report from April 23, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $32 for NYT shares, giving the stock a ‘In-line’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

It’s important to note that NYT shareholders are currently getting $0.36 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The New York Times Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NYT is registering an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.46%, with a loss of -1.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.36, showing growth from the present price of $30.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The New York Times Company Shares?

A giant in the Publishing market, The New York Times Company (NYT) is based in the USA. When comparing The New York Times Company shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.86, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 14.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NYT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NYT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NYT has increased by 1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,791,639 shares of the stock, with a value of $504.54 million, following the purchase of 160,718 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NYT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.11%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 14,350 additional shares for a total stake of worth $404.66 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,665,341.

At the end of the first quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its NYT holdings by 10.39% and now holds 7.17 million NYT shares valued at $228.93 million with the added 0.67 million shares during the period. NYT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.60% at present.