In Wednesday’s session, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) marked $28.65 per share, down from $29.29 in the previous session. While KB Home has underperformed by -2.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KBH fell by -33.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.20 to $24.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.44% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for KBH. Wolfe Research also Downgraded KBH shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $42. Wolfe Research March 28, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for KBH, as published in its report on March 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from March 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $51 for KBH shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

With KBH’s current dividend of $0.60 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

KB Home’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KBH has an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -5.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.43, showing growth from the present price of $28.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KBH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KB Home Shares?

Residential Construction giant KB Home (KBH) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing KB Home shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 55.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KBH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KBH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in KBH has decreased by -0.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,147,063 shares of the stock, with a value of $298.56 million, following the sale of -10,137 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KBH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 63,871 additional shares for a total stake of worth $257.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,886,560.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 2,115,103 position in KBH. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.95%, now holding 3.98 million shares worth $129.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its KBH holdings by -2.53% and now holds 3.59 million KBH shares valued at $117.29 million with the lessened 93109.0 shares during the period. KBH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.30% at present.