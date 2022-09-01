Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) marked $47.07 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $47.54. While Southern Copper Corporation has underperformed by -0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCCO fell by -24.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.32 to $44.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.90% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Goldman started tracking Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SCCO. Morgan Stanley March 24, 2022d the rating to Underweight on March 24, 2022, and set its price target from $55 to $63. Morgan Stanley December 09, 2021d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SCCO, as published in its report on December 09, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $62 for SCCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Peer Perform’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO)

SCCO currently pays a dividend of $3.00 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Southern Copper Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.49M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SCCO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.23%, with a loss of -4.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.71, showing growth from the present price of $47.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Southern Copper Corporation Shares?

The USA based company Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) is one of the biggest names in Copper. When comparing Southern Copper Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -53.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SCCO has increased by 5.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,311,894 shares of the stock, with a value of $264.53 million, following the purchase of 295,944 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SCCO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 200.60%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,789,376 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,179,899.

During the first quarter, Fisher Asset Management LLC subtracted a -211,320 position in SCCO. FIL Investment Advisors sold an additional 41456.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.55%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $131.04 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its SCCO holdings by -8.83% and now holds 2.4 million SCCO shares valued at $119.4 million with the lessened -0.23 million shares during the period. SCCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.50% at present.