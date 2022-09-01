A share of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) closed at $43.79 per share on Wednesday, down from $44.70 day before. While Toll Brothers Inc. has underperformed by -2.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOL fell by -31.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.61 to $40.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.30% in the last 200 days.

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on June 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for TOL. Credit Suisse also rated TOL shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $63 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2022. JP Morgan March 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 10, 2022, and set its price target from $71 to $58. BofA Securities February 28, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TOL, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

It’s important to note that TOL shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Toll Brothers Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TOL is registering an average volume of 1.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -5.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $54.85, showing growth from the present price of $43.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Toll Brothers Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Residential Construction market, Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is based in the USA. When comparing Toll Brothers Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 82.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TOL has increased by 1.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,573,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $569.18 million, following the purchase of 117,959 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in TOL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -293,590 additional shares for a total stake of worth $477.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,712,252.

During the first quarter, Greenhaven Associates, Inc. added a 145,700 position in TOL. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.71%, now holding 4.72 million shares worth $232.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its TOL holdings by 5.02% and now holds 3.96 million TOL shares valued at $194.91 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. TOL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 87.90% at present.