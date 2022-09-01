In Wednesday’s session, O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE:OI) marked $13.01 per share, down from $13.48 in the previous session. While O-I Glass Inc. has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OI fell by -14.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.94 to $10.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2022, Barclays Downgraded O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) to Underweight. A report published by BofA Securities on May 27, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for OI. BofA Securities also Downgraded OI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on January 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for OI, as published in its report on October 06, 2021. Truist’s report from September 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for OI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Global Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of O-I Glass Inc. (OI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

O-I Glass Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OI has an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.96%, with a loss of -7.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.83, showing growth from the present price of $13.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze O-I Glass Inc. Shares?

Packaging & Containers giant O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing O-I Glass Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 191.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OI has decreased by -0.09% in the first quarter. The company now owns 23,045,936 shares of the stock, with a value of $339.01 million, following the sale of -20,973 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in OI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.36%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its OI holdings by 0.25% and now holds 5.79 million OI shares valued at $85.12 million with the added 14420.0 shares during the period. OI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.