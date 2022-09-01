In Wednesday’s session, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) marked $17.85 per share, down from $18.53 in the previous session. While Newell Brands Inc. has underperformed by -3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NWL fell by -29.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.45 to $17.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.89% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2022, JP Morgan Reiterated Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on November 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for NWL. Wells Fargo also Upgraded NWL shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 02, 2021. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NWL, as published in its report on June 24, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from January 08, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for NWL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

With NWL’s current dividend of $0.92 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Newell Brands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NWL has an average volume of 2.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.38%, with a loss of -11.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.20, showing growth from the present price of $17.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Newell Brands Inc. Shares?

Household & Personal Products giant Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Newell Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 6.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NWL has decreased by -2.21% in the first quarter. The company now owns 40,956,441 shares of the stock, with a value of $827.73 million, following the sale of -924,773 additional shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.64%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its NWL holdings by 3.39% and now holds 22.12 million NWL shares valued at $447.11 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. NWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.20% at present.