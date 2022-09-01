Akanda Corp. (AKAN)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 2.82% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.78. Its current price is -97.47% under its 52-week high of $31.00 and 10.37% more than its 52-week low of $0.71. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -48.39% below the high and +12.68% above the low.

Additionally, you should consider the price-to-sales ratio a company has had for the past year, which is 570.04 right now.

How does Akanda Corp. (AKAN) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Akanda Corp. (AKAN). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 72.86% of shares. A total of 9 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.16% of its stock and 4.28% of its float.

Mar 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC holding total of 23795.0 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.19 million.

The securities firm Jane Street Group, LLC holds 11129.0 shares of AKAN, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 88364.0.

An overview of Akanda Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Akanda Corp. (AKAN) traded 1,609,494 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8843 and price change of -0.15. With the moving average of $0.9039 and a price change of -0.12, about 1,629,639 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AKAN’s 100-day average volume is 1,247,634 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.6093 and a price change of -7.96.