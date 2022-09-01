Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) closed Wednesday at $53.90 per share, down from $54.90 a day earlier. While Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has underperformed by -1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LSCC fell by -13.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.45 to $43.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.11% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2022, Susquehanna Upgraded Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) to Positive. A report published by Rosenblatt on November 03, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LSCC. KeyBanc Capital Markets also reiterated LSCC shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2021. Craig Hallum Reiterated the rating as Hold on November 03, 2021, but set its price target from $50 to $60. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for LSCC, as published in its report on August 04, 2021. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 28.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 32.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LSCC is recording an average volume of 1.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.45%, with a loss of -9.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.12, showing growth from the present price of $53.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LSCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lattice Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing Lattice Semiconductor Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 55.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 105.80%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LSCC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LSCC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LSCC has decreased by -0.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,150,928 shares of the stock, with a value of $808.78 million, following the sale of -15,806 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LSCC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -19.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,052,430 additional shares for a total stake of worth $779.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,682,468.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 3,013,254 position in LSCC. Artisan Partners LP purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.14%, now holding 9.7 million shares worth $596.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis increased its LSCC holdings by 4.61% and now holds 6.79 million LSCC shares valued at $417.76 million with the added 0.3 million shares during the period.