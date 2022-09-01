Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) closed Wednesday at $10.76 per share, down from $10.86 a day earlier. While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRWD fell by -17.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.21 to $10.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.36% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wells Fargo on September 30, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IRWD. Northland Capital also rated IRWD shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 17, 2020. Morgan Stanley March 27, 2019d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for IRWD, as published in its report on March 27, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from February 25, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $14 for IRWD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 26.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IRWD is recording an average volume of 3.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.57%, with a loss of -7.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.84, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -91.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IRWD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IRWD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in IRWD has increased by 106.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,028,262 shares of the stock, with a value of $275.12 million, following the purchase of 12,378,174 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $187.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,390,000.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -263,693 position in IRWD. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 1.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.17%, now holding 14.1 million shares worth $161.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC decreased its IRWD holdings by -18.18% and now holds 11.64 million IRWD shares valued at $133.3 million with the lessened -2.59 million shares during the period.