The share price of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) fell to $8.50 per share on Wednesday from $8.60. While Chimera Investment Corporation has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIM fell by -44.52%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.85 to $7.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -28.20% in the last 200 days.

On December 10, 2020, Barclays Downgraded Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) to Underweight. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on October 03, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CIM. Credit Suisse also Downgraded CIM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 21, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CIM, as published in its report on June 15, 2018. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CIM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.32 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -24.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Chimera Investment Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CIM is recording an average volume of 2.14M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.30%, with a loss of -3.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.38, showing growth from the present price of $8.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chimera Investment Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIM has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,872,083 shares of the stock, with a value of $229.0 million, following the purchase of 157,358 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CIM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 88,737 additional shares for a total stake of worth $181.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,357,862.

During the first quarter, Thornburg Investment Management, added a 100,000 position in CIM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.49%, now holding 5.32 million shares worth $55.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its CIM holdings by 0.26% and now holds 4.1 million CIM shares valued at $42.88 million with the added 10560.0 shares during the period. CIM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.60% at present.