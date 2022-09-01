Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) closed Wednesday at $22.13 per share, down from $22.74 a day earlier. While Callaway Golf Company has underperformed by -2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELY fell by -21.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.68 to $17.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.20% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on December 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ELY. BofA Securities also rated ELY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 16, 2021. Jefferies Reiterated the rating as Buy on November 10, 2021, but set its price target from $49 to $60. Compass Point October 12, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ELY, as published in its report on October 12, 2021. Berenberg’s report from August 31, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for ELY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Callaway Golf Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ELY is recording an average volume of 1.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.09, showing growth from the present price of $22.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Callaway Golf Company Shares?

Callaway Golf Company (ELY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Leisure market. When comparing Callaway Golf Company shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 29.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ELY has increased by 9.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,825,083 shares of the stock, with a value of $294.34 million, following the purchase of 1,153,527 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.07%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 131,429 additional shares for a total stake of worth $284.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,375,965.

During the first quarter, Boston Partners Global Investors, added a 771,774 position in ELY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.10%, now holding 3.83 million shares worth $87.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its ELY holdings by -3.17% and now holds 3.28 million ELY shares valued at $75.18 million with the lessened -0.11 million shares during the period. ELY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.80% at present.