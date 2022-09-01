The share price of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) rose to $11.10 per share on Wednesday from $11.09. While Blue Owl Capital Inc. has overperformed by 0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OWL fell by -19.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.89 to $9.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.05% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) recommending Neutral. A report published by JMP Securities on June 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for OWL. BofA Securities also rated OWL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $19. UBS initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for OWL, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of OWL’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and OWL is recording an average volume of 3.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a loss of -8.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OWL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OWL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OWL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in OWL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 9,185,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $569.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 49,953,284.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its OWL holdings by 5.89% and now holds 35.26 million OWL shares valued at $402.35 million with the added 1.96 million shares during the period. OWL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.