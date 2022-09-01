As of Wednesday, Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (NYSE:APO) stock closed at $55.58, up from $54.95 the previous day. While Apollo Global Management Inc. has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, APO fell by -7.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.07 to $45.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.20% in the last 200 days.

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on July 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for APO. Oppenheimer also Upgraded APO shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 13, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $91. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for APO, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from November 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $91 for APO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Investors in Apollo Global Management Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.70 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Apollo Global Management Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and APO is recording 2.72M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.26%, with a loss of -5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $69.91, showing growth from the present price of $55.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether APO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Apollo Global Management Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in APO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in APO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in APO has decreased by -0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,994,752 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.77 billion, following the sale of -11,613 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in APO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -16.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,207,993 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.75 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 30,684,059.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 2,938 position in APO. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.85 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.97%, now holding 15.1 million shares worth $862.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its APO holdings by 0.96% and now holds 9.28 million APO shares valued at $529.82 million with the added 87897.0 shares during the period. APO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.50% at present.