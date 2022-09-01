As of Wednesday, Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock closed at $31.48, up from $30.88 the previous day. While Open Text Corporation has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OTEX fell by -42.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.25 to $30.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.75% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2022, CIBC Downgraded Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX) to Neutral. A report published by Barclays on June 30, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for OTEX. The Benchmark Company also reiterated OTEX shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 11, 2019. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for OTEX, as published in its report on February 16, 2017. Barclays’s report from January 24, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $76 for OTEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Investors in Open Text Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.97 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Open Text Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OTEX is recording 581.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a loss of -15.47% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Open Text Corporation Shares?

The Software – Application market is dominated by Open Text Corporation (OTEX) based in the Canada. When comparing Open Text Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 21.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -43.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OTEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OTEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd.’s position in OTEX has decreased by -1.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,137,823 shares of the stock, with a value of $619.14 million, following the sale of -171,254 additional shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp. made another increased to its shares in OTEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.21%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 340,117 additional shares for a total stake of worth $447.37 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,938,179.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP added a 787,700 position in OTEX. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.33 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.10%, now holding 10.88 million shares worth $444.81 million. At the end of the first quarter, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. increased its OTEX holdings by 7.68% and now holds 9.36 million OTEX shares valued at $383.02 million with the added 0.67 million shares during the period. OTEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.80% at present.