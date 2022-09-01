E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) marked $6.87 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $7.04. While E2open Parent Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -2.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETWO fell by -42.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.32 to $6.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.90% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On April 21, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) to Buy. A report published by Colliers Securities on March 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ETWO. Craig Hallum also rated ETWO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 25, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. Loop Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETWO, as published in its report on April 21, 2021. UBS’s report from March 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ETWO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 141.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ETWO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.69%, with a loss of -6.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.25, showing growth from the present price of $6.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETWO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze E2open Parent Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.