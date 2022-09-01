Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) closed Wednesday at $199.32 per share, down from $202.16 a day earlier. While Veeva Systems Inc. has underperformed by -1.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VEEV fell by -39.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $336.13 to $152.04, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.86% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on June 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VEEV. Guggenheim also rated VEEV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $252 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 21, 2022. BofA Securities March 03, 2022d the rating to Neutral on March 03, 2022, and set its price target from $300 to $220. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VEEV, as published in its report on January 28, 2022. Stephens’s report from January 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $275 for VEEV shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Veeva Systems Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VEEV is recording an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.55%, with a loss of -6.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $233.19, showing growth from the present price of $199.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VEEV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veeva Systems Inc. Shares?

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Health Information Services market. When comparing Veeva Systems Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VEEV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VEEV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in VEEV has increased by 14.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,414,343 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.67 billion, following the purchase of 2,056,275 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in VEEV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 279,043 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.88 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,876,443.

During the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP added a 946,488 position in VEEV. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.67%, now holding 5.42 million shares worth $1.21 billion. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its VEEV holdings by 28.34% and now holds 4.97 million VEEV shares valued at $1.11 billion with the added 1.1 million shares during the period. VEEV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.80% at present.