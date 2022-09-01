A share of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) closed at $14.25 per share on Wednesday, down from $14.34 day before. While Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNB fell by -22.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.15 to $13.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.44% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On July 13, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNB) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on July 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DNB. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded DNB shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 06, 2022. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Hold rating on March 30, 2022, and assigned a price target of $20. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DNB, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Barclays’s report from January 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for DNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB)

It’s important to note that DNB shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DNB is registering an average volume of 2.36M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a loss of -4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.27, showing growth from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in DNB has decreased by -2.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,859,129 shares of the stock, with a value of $407.54 million, following the sale of -638,141 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in DNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.77%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 544,118 additional shares for a total stake of worth $318.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,193,673.

During the first quarter, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. added a 4,245,533 position in DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services purchased an additional 2.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.58%, now holding 15.46 million shares worth $243.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its DNB holdings by -9.04% and now holds 10.05 million DNB shares valued at $158.33 million with the lessened -1.0 million shares during the period. DNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.