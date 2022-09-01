As of Wednesday, Flex Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock closed at $17.81, down from $18.04 the previous day. While Flex Ltd. has underperformed by -1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLEX fell by -4.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.54 to $13.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.81% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Argus on May 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FLEX. Cross Research also Upgraded FLEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2021. JP Morgan February 26, 2021d the rating to Overweight on February 26, 2021, and set its price target from $21 to $22. JP Morgan December 18, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLEX, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for FLEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Flex Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLEX is recording 3.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a loss of -1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.62, showing growth from the present price of $17.81, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flex Ltd. Shares?

The Electronic Components market is dominated by Flex Ltd. (FLEX) based in the Singapore. When comparing Flex Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.24, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in FLEX has decreased by -0.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 54,204,896 shares of the stock, with a value of $910.64 million, following the sale of -407,674 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another decreased to its shares in FLEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,490,177 additional shares for a total stake of worth $604.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 35,982,494.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 3,265,620 position in FLEX. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 1.04 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.70%, now holding 23.21 million shares worth $390.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its FLEX holdings by 3.40% and now holds 21.88 million FLEX shares valued at $367.57 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. FLEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.30% at present.