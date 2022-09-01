As of Wednesday, PBF Logistics LP’s (NYSE:PBFX) stock closed at $18.53, up from $18.32 the previous day. While PBF Logistics LP has overperformed by 1.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBFX rose by 53.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.65 to $10.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.15% in the last 200 days.

On March 12, 2020, Raymond James Downgraded PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on November 06, 2018, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for PBFX. UBS Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 17, 2017, but set its price target from $28 to $24. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PBFX, as published in its report on April 21, 2016. Barclays’s report from February 12, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $21 for PBFX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Investors in PBF Logistics LP will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of PBF Logistics LP’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 60.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PBFX is recording 325.97K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.84%, with a loss of -4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing decline from the present price of $18.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBFX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Logistics LP Shares?

The Oil & Gas Midstream market is dominated by PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) based in the USA. When comparing PBF Logistics LP shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBFX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBFX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Global X Management Co. LLC’s position in PBFX has increased by 51.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,929,582 shares of the stock, with a value of $73.21 million, following the purchase of 1,337,668 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Advisers, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PBFX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.29%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -10,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,490,414.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC subtracted a -2,158 position in PBFX. JPMorgan Securities LLC purchased an additional 0.83 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 98.37%, now holding 1.67 million shares worth $31.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP increased its PBFX holdings by 127.78% and now holds 1.13 million PBFX shares valued at $21.14 million with the added 0.64 million shares during the period. PBFX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.10% at present.