The share price of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) rose to $9.56 per share on Wednesday from $9.37. While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 2.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCS fell by -17.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.46 to $7.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.93% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCCS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CCCS. Jefferies also rated CCCS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 08, 2022. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on June 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CCCS, as published in its report on April 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $12 for CCCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating.

Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -7.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CCCS is recording an average volume of 1.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.80%, with a loss of -0.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in CCCS has increased by 76.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,087,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.58 million, following the purchase of 13,003,752 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CCCS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.64%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,717,960 additional shares for a total stake of worth $121.96 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,207,756.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,632 position in CCCS. Contour Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.53 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.25%, now holding 7.92 million shares worth $79.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its CCCS holdings by -0.02% and now holds 5.53 million CCCS shares valued at $55.25 million with the lessened 1324.0 shares during the period. CCCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.90% at present.