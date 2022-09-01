Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) closed Wednesday at $2.66 per share, down from $2.76 a day earlier. While Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed by -3.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UGP fell by -2.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.12 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.40% in the last 200 days.

On May 26, 2021, Citigroup started tracking Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) recommending Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 02, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for UGP. Citigroup February 10, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for UGP, as published in its report on February 10, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP)

The current dividend for UGP investors is set at $0.15 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UGP is recording an average volume of 1.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a loss of -5.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.38, showing growth from the present price of $2.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Shares?

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) is based in the Brazil and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market. When comparing Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.61, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 242.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in UGP has increased by 6.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,057,156 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.61 million, following the purchase of 193,749 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in UGP during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -117,900 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,682,900.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors added a 78,508 position in UGP. Credit Suisse Asset Management purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 30.00%, now holding 1.3 million shares worth $3.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Financial Management, I decreased its UGP holdings by -0.50% and now holds 1.18 million UGP shares valued at $2.94 million with the lessened 5936.0 shares during the period. UGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.80% at present.