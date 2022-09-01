The share price of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) fell to $164.58 per share on Wednesday from $165.72. While NXP Semiconductors N.V. has underperformed by -0.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NXPI fell by -23.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $239.91 to $140.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.96% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NXPI. Barclays also reiterated NXPI shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $250 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2022. BofA Securities Reiterated the rating as Buy on January 10, 2022, but set its price target from $255 to $270. UBS initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for NXPI, as published in its report on December 08, 2021. Bernstein’s report from September 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $230 for NXPI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of NXPI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $3.38 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NXPI is recording an average volume of 2.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a loss of -4.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $196.65, showing growth from the present price of $164.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NXPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NXP Semiconductors N.V. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is based in the Netherlands. When comparing NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.97, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 77.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NXPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NXPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in NXPI has increased by 1.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,254,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.54 billion, following the purchase of 228,885 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in NXPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,434,708 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.84 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,418,434.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 6,744,875 position in NXPI. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -3.79 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -26.74%, now holding 10.38 million shares worth $1.91 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NXPI holdings by -9.91% and now holds 9.77 million NXPI shares valued at $1.8 billion with the lessened -1.08 million shares during the period. NXPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.50% at present.