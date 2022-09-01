The share price of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) rose to $35.61 per share on Wednesday from $34.20. While Autohome Inc. has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATHM fell by -19.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $52.34 to $20.49, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.04% in the last 200 days.

On August 04, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) to Neutral. A report published by CLSA on July 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ATHM. The Benchmark Company February 28, 2022d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ATHM, as published in its report on February 28, 2022. UBS’s report from December 02, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ATHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Autohome Inc. (ATHM)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ATHM’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.53 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Autohome Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ATHM is recording an average volume of 670.31K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.27%, with a gain of 0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.17, showing growth from the present price of $35.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autohome Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Internet Content & Information sector, Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is based in the China. When comparing Autohome Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -42.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in ATHM has decreased by -12.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,488,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $338.65 million, following the sale of -1,318,730 additional shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in ATHM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.18%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -74,557 additional shares for a total stake of worth $221.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,218,609.

During the first quarter, Invesco Asset Management Ltd. added a 176,877 position in ATHM. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.76%, now holding 2.66 million shares worth $94.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIL Investment Advisors decreased its ATHM holdings by -21.59% and now holds 2.64 million ATHM shares valued at $94.34 million with the lessened -0.73 million shares during the period. ATHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.50% at present.