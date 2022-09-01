Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) closed Wednesday at $271.41 per share, down from $276.30 a day earlier. While Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has underperformed by -1.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ODFL fell by -6.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $373.58 to $231.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.91% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 17, 2022, Vertical Research Downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) to Sell. A report published by Wolfe Research on July 12, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ODFL. Credit Suisse also rated ODFL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $282 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2022. Wells Fargo June 27, 2022d the rating to Overweight on June 27, 2022, and set its price target from $280 to $300. Wells Fargo resumed its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for ODFL, as published in its report on February 03, 2022. UBS’s report from February 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $330 for ODFL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL)

The current dividend for ODFL investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ODFL is recording an average volume of 846.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a loss of -6.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $289.28, showing growth from the present price of $271.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ODFL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. Shares?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Trucking market. When comparing Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 42.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ODFL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ODFL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ODFL has decreased by -0.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,411,539 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.16 billion, following the sale of -60,621 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ODFL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 56.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,282,314 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.75 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,072,725.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,504,606 position in ODFL. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.41 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.49%, now holding 5.95 million shares worth $1.8 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ODFL holdings by -3.83% and now holds 3.91 million ODFL shares valued at $1.19 billion with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. ODFL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.