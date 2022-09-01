BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) marked $6.76 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $6.73. While BTRS Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTRS fell by -38.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.95 to $3.95, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.63% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2022, Keefe Bruyette started tracking BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on November 08, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for BTRS. BofA Securities also rated BTRS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 24, 2021. Cowen Initiated an Outperform rating on April 22, 2021, and assigned a price target of $17. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for BTRS, as published in its report on March 19, 2021. Needham’s report from March 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $20 for BTRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BTRS Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 905.97K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BTRS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.34%, with a loss of -1.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.49, showing growth from the present price of $6.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BTRS Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BTRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BTRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Senvest Management LLC’s position in BTRS has increased by 5.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,702,726 shares of the stock, with a value of $88.38 million, following the purchase of 774,667 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BTRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.75%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 937,518 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,657,715.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 341,669 position in BTRS. TimesSquare Capital Management LL purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.55%, now holding 4.75 million shares worth $30.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its BTRS holdings by 5,548.92% and now holds 4.22 million BTRS shares valued at $27.22 million with the added 4.15 million shares during the period. BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.