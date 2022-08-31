As of Tuesday, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTO) stock closed at $25.51, up from $25.44 the previous day. While ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. has overperformed by 0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZTO fell by -6.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.48 to $19.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.88% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) to Overweight. A report published by Macquarie on November 18, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for ZTO. BofA Securities also Upgraded ZTO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 18, 2021. Macquarie initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ZTO, as published in its report on June 15, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from March 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $30 for ZTO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. HSBC Securities also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZTO is recording 2.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a loss of -4.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.37, showing growth from the present price of $25.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZTO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Shares?

The Integrated Freight & Logistics market is dominated by ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) based in the China. When comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 42.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZTO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZTO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Invesco Advisers, Inc.’s position in ZTO has increased by 37.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 37,832,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $968.13 million, following the purchase of 10,357,809 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in ZTO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 219.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 12,273,426 additional shares for a total stake of worth $457.36 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,872,638.

During the first quarter, Platinum Investment Management Lt added a 416,813 position in ZTO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.89 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -6.63%, now holding 12.48 million shares worth $319.33 million. ZTO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 30.40% at present.