The share price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) fell to $40.44 per share on Tuesday from $42.16. While Scorpio Tankers Inc. has underperformed by -4.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STNG rose by 157.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.77 to $11.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 67.19% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) recommending Buy. BofA Securities also Upgraded STNG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2022. BofA Securities February 10, 2022d the rating to Neutral on February 10, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $15.50. DNB Markets August 06, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for STNG, as published in its report on August 06, 2021. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of STNG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 190.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and STNG is recording an average volume of 1.24M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.00%, with a gain of 0.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.76, showing growth from the present price of $40.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scorpio Tankers Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s position in STNG has increased by 8.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,803,362 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.24 million, following the purchase of 224,415 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in STNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -334,379 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,362,118.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 1,747,845 position in STNG. Magallanes Value Investors SA SGI purchased an additional 0.18 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.14%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $69.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its STNG holdings by 66.15% and now holds 0.94 million STNG shares valued at $36.22 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. STNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.60% at present.