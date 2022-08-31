As of Tuesday, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:LPX) stock closed at $54.80, down from $55.70 the previous day. While Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has underperformed by -1.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LPX fell by -16.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.77 to $49.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.05% in the last 200 days.

On June 29, 2022, Truist started tracking Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) recommending Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for LPX. TD Securities also Upgraded LPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $75 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 12, 2022. Goldman January 21, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 21, 2022, and set its price target from $59 to $84. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for LPX, as published in its report on July 15, 2021. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Investors in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.88 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 100.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and LPX is recording 1.31M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.29%, with a loss of -4.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.22, showing growth from the present price of $54.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) based in the USA. When comparing Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -10.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LPX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LPX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LPX has decreased by -7.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,910,834 shares of the stock, with a value of $567.0 million, following the sale of -722,840 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LPX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -289,140 additional shares for a total stake of worth $432.29 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,793,886.

During the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP added a 655,132 position in LPX. Macquarie Investment Management B sold an additional -0.15 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.47%, now holding 3.14 million shares worth $199.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its LPX holdings by -8.80% and now holds 2.99 million LPX shares valued at $190.08 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period.