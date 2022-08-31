A share of Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) closed at $91.16 per share on Tuesday, up from $89.80 day before. While Okta Inc. has overperformed by 1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -65.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $276.30 to $77.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.07% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) recommending Sell. A report published by DA Davidson on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OKTA. Bernstein also rated OKTA shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $94 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 20, 2022. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on May 26, 2022, and assigned a price target of $145. Raymond James March 23, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for OKTA, as published in its report on March 23, 2022. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 65.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Okta Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OKTA is registering an average volume of 2.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.43%, with a loss of -2.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $145.51, showing growth from the present price of $91.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKTA has increased by 2.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,560,493 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.34 billion, following the purchase of 339,293 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.28%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,007,106 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.26 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,833,704.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -115,176 position in OKTA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.11%, now holding 4.22 million shares worth $415.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OKTA holdings by 183.87% and now holds 4.14 million OKTA shares valued at $407.54 million with the added 2.68 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.80% at present.