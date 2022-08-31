A share of Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) closed at $6.82 per share on Tuesday, down from $6.98 day before. While Oscar Health Inc. has underperformed by -2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OSCR fell by -55.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.89 to $3.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.69% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) to Underperform. A report published by BofA Securities on May 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OSCR. Goldman also Downgraded OSCR shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2022. Wells Fargo January 06, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on January 06, 2022, and set its price target from $25 to $9. Goldman initiated its ‘Sell’ rating for OSCR, as published in its report on December 14, 2021. Cowen’s report from September 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for OSCR shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 92.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oscar Health Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OSCR is registering an average volume of 1.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a loss of -2.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.07, showing growth from the present price of $6.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OSCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oscar Health Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OSCR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OSCR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in OSCR has decreased by -2.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,785,630 shares of the stock, with a value of $112.24 million, following the sale of -596,274 additional shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management, In made another increased to its shares in OSCR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 22.36%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,037,050 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,146,872.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 837,601 position in OSCR. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 5.42 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 854.61%, now holding 6.06 million shares worth $32.72 million. OSCR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.00% at present.