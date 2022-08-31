A share of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) closed at $1.20 per share on Tuesday, down from $1.33 day before. While Mereo BioPharma Group plc has underperformed by -9.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MREO fell by -55.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.93 to $0.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.43% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On August 12, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) recommending Overweight. A report published by BTIG Research on May 05, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MREO. Needham also rated MREO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 05, 2021.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MREO is registering an average volume of 5.33M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.81%, with a loss of -4.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MREO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mereo BioPharma Group plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MREO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MREO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Rubric Capital Management LP’s position in MREO has increased by 11.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,756,120 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.27 million, following the purchase of 1,756,120 additional shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management LP made another decreased to its shares in MREO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.41%.

At the end of the first quarter, Clearline Capital LP increased its MREO holdings by 134.95% and now holds 3.06 million MREO shares valued at $3.7 million with the added 1.76 million shares during the period. MREO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.78% at present.