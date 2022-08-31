indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) marked $8.02 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $8.22. While indie Semiconductor Inc. has underperformed by -2.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI fell by -18.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.33 to $5.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.67% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 15, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) to Neutral. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated INDI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 20, 2021. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 24, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for INDI, as published in its report on August 11, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from July 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for INDI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 180.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of indie Semiconductor Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -36.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.32M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for INDI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.22%, with a gain of 7.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze indie Semiconductor Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Soros Fund Management LLC’s position in INDI has increased by 109.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,124,894 shares of the stock, with a value of $65.7 million, following the purchase of 4,769,141 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in INDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 487.43%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,299,486 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,181,552.

During the first quarter, BAMCO, Inc. subtracted a -722,606 position in INDI. Summit Partners Public Asset Mana purchased an additional 31897.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.82%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $28.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its INDI holdings by -24.55% and now holds 3.86 million INDI shares valued at $27.77 million with the lessened -1.25 million shares during the period. INDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.20% at present.