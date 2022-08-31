As of Tuesday, PDC Energy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PDCE) stock closed at $65.60, down from $69.38 the previous day. While PDC Energy Inc. has underperformed by -5.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDCE rose by 64.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $89.22 to $39.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, MKM Partners started tracking PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) recommending Buy. JP Morgan also rated PDCE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2020. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on August 13, 2020, and assigned a price target of $20. Stifel May 21, 2020d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PDCE, as published in its report on May 21, 2020. Stifel’s report from April 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $11 for PDCE shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

Investors in PDC Energy Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 397.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of PDC Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 42.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PDCE is recording 1.62M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a loss of -0.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $96.92, showing growth from the present price of $65.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDCE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDC Energy Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) based in the USA. When comparing PDC Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.19, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 868.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PDCE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PDCE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PDCE has increased by 0.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,432,848 shares of the stock, with a value of $619.64 million, following the purchase of 59,044 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PDCE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.91%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,302,077 additional shares for a total stake of worth $508.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,748,243.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -312,233 position in PDCE. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 13.06%, now holding 5.08 million shares worth $333.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PDCE holdings by -21.21% and now holds 3.74 million PDCE shares valued at $245.95 million with the lessened -1.01 million shares during the period. PDCE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 98.70% at present.