Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) closed Tuesday at $15.03 per share, down from $15.31 a day earlier. While Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has underperformed by -1.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELAN fell by -55.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $35.00 to $15.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.23% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) to Equal-Weight. A report published by JP Morgan on August 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ELAN. Goldman also Downgraded ELAN shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 21, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on July 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $22. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for ELAN, as published in its report on November 18, 2021. Stifel’s report from October 28, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for ELAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ELAN is recording an average volume of 5.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.20%, with a loss of -7.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.00, showing growth from the present price of $15.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elanco Animal Health Incorporated Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in ELAN has increased by 72.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 49,206,190 shares of the stock, with a value of $996.92 million, following the purchase of 20,618,487 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ELAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.48%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,005,174 additional shares for a total stake of worth $842.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,572,982.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -232,827 position in ELAN. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 30384.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.10%, now holding 29.45 million shares worth $596.56 million.