The share price of Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) fell to $21.00 per share on Tuesday from $21.06. While Urban Outfitters Inc. has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, URBN fell by -38.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.17 to $17.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.14% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on May 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for URBN. Barclays also Downgraded URBN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 01, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on November 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $46. B. Riley Securities November 16, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for URBN, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Citigroup’s report from October 22, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for URBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and URBN is recording an average volume of 2.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.80%, with a loss of -3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $23.08, showing growth from the present price of $21.00, which can serve as yet another indication of whether URBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Urban Outfitters Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Retail sector, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is based in the USA. When comparing Urban Outfitters Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -39.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in URBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in URBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in URBN has increased by 43.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,390,344 shares of the stock, with a value of $212.79 million, following the purchase of 3,131,074 additional shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in URBN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.98%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -189,210 additional shares for a total stake of worth $191.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,351,065.

During the first quarter, Turtle Creek Asset Management, In added a 1,634,400 position in URBN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 48679.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.78%, now holding 6.16 million shares worth $126.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its URBN holdings by 7.64% and now holds 5.37 million URBN shares valued at $110.02 million with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. URBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.50% at present.