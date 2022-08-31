CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) marked $33.26 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $35.53. While CVR Energy Inc. has underperformed by -6.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVI rose by 155.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.23 to $11.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.77% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 13, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CVI. JP Morgan also Downgraded CVI shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2021. Credit Suisse October 28, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CVI, as published in its report on October 28, 2021. Citigroup’s report from August 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for CVI shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Scotiabank also rated the stock as ‘Sector Underperform’.

Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

CVI currently pays a dividend of $1.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CVR Energy Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 962.87K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CVI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.42%, with a loss of -3.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.67, showing growth from the present price of $33.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CVI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 227,070 additional shares for a total stake of worth $104.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,119,472.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -143,019 position in CVI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.10%, now holding 1.86 million shares worth $62.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its CVI holdings by 12.21% and now holds 1.43 million CVI shares valued at $47.88 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period.