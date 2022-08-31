CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) marked $3.84 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $3.93. While CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. has underperformed by -2.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CX fell by -52.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.26 to $3.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.76% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2022, Berenberg Downgraded CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) to Hold. A report published by Credit Suisse on April 20, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CX. Goldman also Downgraded CX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 05, 2022. Citigroup October 11, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CX, as published in its report on October 11, 2021. Berenberg’s report from June 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $10 for CX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Exane BNP Paribas also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.83M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.06%, with a loss of -8.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.29, showing growth from the present price of $3.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. Shares?

The Mexico based company CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is one of the biggest names in Building Materials. When comparing CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.00%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in CX has increased by 20.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 74,960,455 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.59 million, following the purchase of 12,625,534 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in CX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,884,390 additional shares for a total stake of worth $239.02 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 59,605,560.

During the first quarter, Brandes Investment Partners LP added a 5,039,146 position in CX. TT International Asset Management sold an additional -5.97 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -22.64%, now holding 20.38 million shares worth $81.74 million. At the end of the first quarter, RWC Asset Advisors increased its CX holdings by 1.89% and now holds 19.7 million CX shares valued at $79.0 million with the added 0.37 million shares during the period. CX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.10% at present.