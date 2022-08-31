American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) closed Tuesday at $10.43 per share, down from $10.59 a day earlier. While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL rose by 17.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.96 to $6.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.82% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) to Peer Perform. A report published by Exane BNP Paribas on April 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AXL. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded AXL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2022. Morgan Stanley March 24, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for AXL, as published in its report on March 24, 2021. Citigroup’s report from March 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for AXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AXL is recording an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.27%, with a gain of 1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.63, showing growth from the present price of $10.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AXL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AXL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AXL has increased by 2.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,181,839 shares of the stock, with a value of $153.09 million, following the purchase of 433,441 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in AXL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.11%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -15,563 additional shares for a total stake of worth $124.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,941,227.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 292,812 position in AXL. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strau sold an additional -1.84 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -24.63%, now holding 5.64 million shares worth $50.28 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its AXL holdings by -0.94% and now holds 4.7 million AXL shares valued at $41.88 million with the lessened 44700.0 shares during the period. AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.80% at present.