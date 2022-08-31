Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) marked $14.31 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $14.38. While Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed by -0.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LESL fell by -40.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.73 to $13.65, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.57% in the last 200 days.

On August 08, 2022, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) to Market Perform. A report published by Loop Capital on June 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for LESL. Goldman also Upgraded LESL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 04, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Outperform on December 07, 2021, but set its price target from $38 to $30. Berenberg September 14, 2021d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LESL, as published in its report on September 14, 2021. Stifel’s report from September 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $28 for LESL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Leslie’s Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.00M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LESL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a loss of -2.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.09, showing growth from the present price of $14.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LESL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Leslie’s Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is one of the biggest names in Home Improvement Retail. When comparing Leslie’s Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.32, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 8.80%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LESL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LESL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LESL has decreased by -9.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,860,412 shares of the stock, with a value of $179.8 million, following the sale of -1,219,809 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $166.46 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,980,229.

During the first quarter, William Blair Investment Manageme subtracted a -287,872 position in LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased an additional 67300.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.64%, now holding 10.58 million shares worth $160.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment decreased its LESL holdings by -4.21% and now holds 9.34 million LESL shares valued at $141.56 million with the lessened -0.41 million shares during the period.