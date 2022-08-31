Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) closed Tuesday at $272.77 per share, down from $284.97 a day earlier. While Albemarle Corporation has underperformed by -4.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALB rose by 15.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $298.17 to $169.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.48% in the last 200 days.

On July 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) to Sector Weight. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for ALB. UBS also Downgraded ALB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $260 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2022. Wells Fargo May 12, 2022d the rating to Overweight on May 12, 2022, and set its price target from $215 to $285. BofA Securities February 01, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ALB, as published in its report on February 01, 2022. HSBC Securities’s report from January 27, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $280 for ALB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

The current dividend for ALB investors is set at $1.58 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 91.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Albemarle Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ALB is recording an average volume of 1.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.79%, with a loss of -2.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $294.80, showing growth from the present price of $272.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Albemarle Corporation Shares?

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Chemicals market. When comparing Albemarle Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 122.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -4.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ALB has increased by 0.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,298,490 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.25 billion, following the purchase of 95,515 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ALB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.84%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -166,883 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,706,758.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -63,987 position in ALB. Baillie Gifford & Co. sold an additional -0.16 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.91%, now holding 3.92 million shares worth $956.81 million. ALB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.