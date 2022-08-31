Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) marked $6.12 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $5.99. While Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has overperformed by 2.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMBP fell by -43.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.28 to $5.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.56% in the last 200 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On June 09, 2022, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) to Equal Weight. A report published by Barclays on June 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for AMBP. Morgan Stanley also rated AMBP shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $7.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 19, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Outperform rating on January 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $13. BMO Capital Markets January 21, 2022d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for AMBP, as published in its report on January 21, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $13 for AMBP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP)

AMBP currently pays a dividend of $0.80 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 31.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.76M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AMBP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.24%, with a loss of -7.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.12, showing growth from the present price of $6.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMBP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMBP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Brahman Capital Corp. made another increased to its shares in AMBP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 110,380 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,730,495.

At the end of the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services increased its AMBP holdings by 2.27% and now holds 5.78 million AMBP shares valued at $39.08 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. AMBP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.