A share of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) closed at $94.52 per share on Tuesday, down from $96.54 day before. While Applied Materials Inc. has underperformed by -2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMAT fell by -30.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $167.06 to $82.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.73% in the last 200 days.

On August 19, 2022, Needham Reiterated Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) to Buy. A report published by Cowen on August 19, 2022, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for AMAT. UBS also reiterated AMAT shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 17, 2022. Piper Sandler Reiterated the rating as Neutral on February 17, 2022, but set its price target from $158 to $153. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AMAT, as published in its report on February 17, 2022. Mizuho’s report from February 17, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $180 for AMAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)

It’s important to note that AMAT shareholders are currently getting $1.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Applied Materials Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 55.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMAT is registering an average volume of 7.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.92%, with a loss of -7.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $136.07, showing growth from the present price of $94.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Applied Materials Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials market, Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) is based in the USA. When comparing Applied Materials Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -1.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AMAT has increased by 0.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 69,938,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.41 billion, following the purchase of 648,766 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AMAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.12%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -979,492 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.8 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 45,299,174.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -1,286,871 position in AMAT. Capital Research & Management Co sold an additional -1.48 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -4.38%, now holding 32.37 million shares worth $3.43 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its AMAT holdings by -23.64% and now holds 19.0 million AMAT shares valued at $2.01 billion with the lessened -5.88 million shares during the period. AMAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.